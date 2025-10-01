How to avoid infections amid dangerous downpours: advice from the Public Health Center

The advice concerns such key aspects of activity and environmental areas as water, food, hygiene, housing and belongings, reports UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of Ukraine.

It is noted that pathogens of infectious diseases dangerous to health from cattle burial grounds, cemeteries, or latrines and landfills can get into people's homes, including water supply sources, wells.

The Public Health Center, in the context of combating infectious diseases, has issued instructions on how to act in case of flooding.

Advice on water consumption

drink only bottled or imported water from official distribution points and do not use wells (even for washing dishes or laundry);

boil water for 5-10 minutes, if there is no access to imported water: let it settle and carefully pour the water into a clean container, without stirring the sediment;

store water in a tightly closed container.

Regarding food

throw away soaked products in unprotected packaging; throw away homemade canned food with lids that are swollen or rusty;

leave only products in hermetically sealed packaging (bottles, cans, tetra packs);

before use, clean from dirt and wash with safe water, if possible - with detergent, it is also advisable to scald;

such products must be consumed as soon as possible.

Advice on hygiene is also provided

The key rule is to always wash your hands with soap before eating.

if there is little water, use an antiseptic or antiseptic wipes;

after the flood, wash dishes with hot water and detergent and scald them;

dry soaked clothes and wash them in hot water with detergent at the first opportunity.

The PHC reference also includes two more points: Housing and belongings and Assistance

It is recommended to dry the premises and items that can be saved.

wash items with disinfectants;

seek help from territorial institutions that provide relevant services, if possible;

find out where water and food distribution points are organized in your area;

contact local authorities or volunteers - they know which services help victims.

Due to bad weather in Odesa region, there were power outages, on September 30, 27 settlements were without electricity.

In Odesa, due to severe bad weather, a family of five died.