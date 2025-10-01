$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
How to avoid infections amid dangerous downpours: advice from the Public Health Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The Public Health Center of Ukraine has provided advice on avoiding infectious diseases after dangerous downpours. The instructions cover recommendations regarding water, food, hygiene, housing, and belongings.

How to avoid infections amid dangerous downpours: advice from the Public Health Center

The advice concerns such key aspects of activity and environmental areas as water, food, hygiene, housing and belongings, reports UNN with reference to the Public Health Center of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that pathogens of infectious diseases dangerous to health from cattle burial grounds, cemeteries, or latrines and landfills can get into people's homes, including water supply sources, wells.

The Public Health Center, in the context of combating infectious diseases, has issued instructions on how to act in case of flooding.

Advice on water consumption

  • drink only bottled or imported water from official distribution points and do not use wells (even for washing dishes or laundry);
    • boil water for 5-10 minutes, if there is no access to imported water: let it settle and carefully pour the water into a clean container, without stirring the sediment;
      • store water in a tightly closed container.

        Regarding food

        • throw away soaked products in unprotected packaging; throw away homemade canned food with lids that are swollen or rusty;
          • throw away soaked products in unprotected packaging; throw away homemade canned food with lids that are swollen or rusty; leave only products in hermetically sealed packaging (bottles, cans, tetra packs);
            • before use, clean from dirt and wash with safe water, if possible - with detergent, it is also advisable to scald;
              • such products must be consumed as soon as possible.

                Advice on hygiene is also provided

                The key rule is to always wash your hands with soap before eating.

                • if there is little water, use an antiseptic or antiseptic wipes;
                  • after the flood, wash dishes with hot water and detergent and scald them;
                    • dry soaked clothes and wash them in hot water with detergent at the first opportunity.

                      The PHC reference also includes two more points: Housing and belongings and Assistance

                      It is recommended to dry the premises and items that can be saved.

                      • wash items with disinfectants;
                        • seek help from territorial institutions that provide relevant services, if possible;
                          • find out where water and food distribution points are organized in your area;
                            • contact local authorities or volunteers - they know which services help victims.

                              Recall

                              Due to bad weather in Odesa region, there were power outages, on September 30, 27 settlements were without electricity.

                              In Odesa, due to severe bad weather, a family of five died.

                              Ihor Telezhnikov

                              SocietyHealthLife hack
                              Rains in Ukraine