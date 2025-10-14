In Kyiv, the mural "Metal Bird" was unveiled in honor of Czech assistance to Ukrainian intelligence

A mural "Metal Bird" has appeared on the wall of the Czech Embassy in Ukraine – a symbol of gratitude to the citizens of the Czech Republic who raised funds for the Black Hawk UH-60 "Costmir" helicopter for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

Details

The helicopter was handed over to Ukrainian intelligence officers in the summer of 2025. Its acquisition was made possible thanks to donations from 20,642 Czech citizens. The mural was created by Ukrainian artists Anna Movenko, Yulia Batsaliuk, and Roman Seliuk.

Yevhenii Yerin, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, expressed gratitude to the Czech people for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Black Hawk can perform combat, humanitarian, evacuation, logistical, and reconnaissance missions. This is indeed a very necessary and important piece of equipment that our directorate is already using. We highly appreciate the support of the people of the Czech Republic, which strengthens Ukrainian intelligence and brings closer our common victory over the aggressor. – Yerin emphasized.

