Ukraine and Czech Republic agree on new support steps amid daily Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine discussed the current military situation and the continuation of assistance to Kyiv with Czech President Petr Pavel. The parties agreed to promptly work out new initiatives, including the supply of artillery shells. The head of state informed about this in his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with Czech President Petr Pavel, during which he thanked him for the constant support of the country and its citizens since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The continuation of assistance was discussed, in particular the Czech initiative on the supply of artillery shells.

A key point of the conversation was the regular attacks of Russian drones on Ukrainian cities and communities, which number hundreds every day. The parties exchanged ideas on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and discussed further steps to strengthen the protection of citizens.

The Czech Republic has strongly supported Ukraine and our people since the very beginning of this full-scale war. We appreciate all the assistance provided, and today we discussed its continuation – Zelenskyy emphasized.

It was agreed that the relevant teams of both states will promptly work out the agreed initiatives, ensuring quick and effective implementation of assistance. The President of Ukraine once again expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for its stable support at all levels.

