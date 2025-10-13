Ukraine and Czech Republic agree on new support steps amid daily Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 4 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in UkrainePhoto
01:46 PM • 1424 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 6706 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10302 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13524 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11296 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13165 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17805 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25521 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24428 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.6m/s
64%
750mm
Popular news
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 47825 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine08:25 AM • 10090 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 19144 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 16044 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 3532 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 3600 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 13524 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 25521 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 24428 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30134 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 274 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 41397 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 73107 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 76110 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 76952 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

Ukraine and Czech Republic agree on new support steps amid daily Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

The President of Ukraine discussed the current military situation and continued assistance to Kyiv with Czech President Petr Pavel. The parties agreed to promptly work out new initiatives, including the supply of artillery shells.

Ukraine and Czech Republic agree on new support steps amid daily Russian attacks – Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine discussed the current military situation and the continuation of assistance to Kyiv with Czech President Petr Pavel. The parties agreed to promptly work out new initiatives, including the supply of artillery shells. The head of state informed about this in his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with Czech President Petr Pavel, during which he thanked him for the constant support of the country and its citizens since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The continuation of assistance was discussed, in particular the Czech initiative on the supply of artillery shells.

The Czech Republic can export weapons to Ukraine, but not at the expense of the budget - Babiš08.10.25, 19:33 • 3923 views

A key point of the conversation was the regular attacks of Russian drones on Ukrainian cities and communities, which number hundreds every day. The parties exchanged ideas on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and discussed further steps to strengthen the protection of citizens.

The Czech Republic has strongly supported Ukraine and our people since the very beginning of this full-scale war. We appreciate all the assistance provided, and today we discussed its continuation 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

It was agreed that the relevant teams of both states will promptly work out the agreed initiatives, ensuring quick and effective implementation of assistance. The President of Ukraine once again expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic for its stable support at all levels.

Czech election winner Babis called Zelenskyy: expressed support and announced a potential visit to Kyiv09.10.25, 15:04 • 2829 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
charity
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine