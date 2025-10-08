The Czech Republic can export weapons to Ukraine, but not at the expense of the budget - Babiš

The leader of the ANO party and the winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, stated that if a government led by his political force is formed, he will not finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the state budget. This was reported by Ceske Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

During a press conference on Wednesday, October 8, Babiš commented on his position regarding the "ammunition initiative" for Ukraine.

"If we are in government, we will tell Czech arms factories: do you want to export weapons to Ukraine? We have no problem," his statement reads.

Babiš emphasized that the Czech Republic contributes "60 billion to the European Union budget," which provides assistance to Ukraine.

"We will not give Ukraine a single crown for weapons (from the budget - ed.). We do not have money for the Czech Republic. I think we helped Ukraine directly, and now assistance will be provided through the EU," he said.

Recall

Andrej Babiš, known for his anti-European stance, will again become Prime Minister of the Czech Republic after his ANO movement won the elections with almost 35% of the votes. He plans to form a one-party government, negotiating with the Freedom and Direct Democracy movement and the Motorists for Themselves.

