The Czech Republic can export weapons to Ukraine, but not at the expense of the budget - Babiš

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
05:48 PM • 14 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 716 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17264 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 31756 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28892 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 28443 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 25935 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22002 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19865 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 22023 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
90%
749mm
Popular news
Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - MediaOctober 8, 09:03 AM • 5862 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhotoOctober 8, 09:38 AM • 20798 views
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 7834 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 21218 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 17655 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 17286 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 31768 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 17694 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 28909 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 21258 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Irakli Kobakhidze
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 2000 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 29186 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 43676 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 46490 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 97786 views
Actual
Financial Times
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

The Czech Republic can export weapons to Ukraine, but not at the expense of the budget - Babiš

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The leader of the Czech ANO party, Andrej Babiš, stated that his government would not finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the state budget. Aid to Ukraine will be provided through the EU, to which the Czech Republic contributes 60 billion.

The Czech Republic can export weapons to Ukraine, but not at the expense of the budget - Babiš

The leader of the ANO party and the winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, stated that if a government led by his political force is formed, he will not finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the state budget. This was reported by Ceske Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

During a press conference on Wednesday, October 8, Babiš commented on his position regarding the "ammunition initiative" for Ukraine.

"If we are in government, we will tell Czech arms factories: do you want to export weapons to Ukraine? We have no problem," his statement reads.

Babiš emphasized that the Czech Republic contributes "60 billion to the European Union budget," which provides assistance to Ukraine.

"We will not give Ukraine a single crown for weapons (from the budget - ed.). We do not have money for the Czech Republic. I think we helped Ukraine directly, and now assistance will be provided through the EU," he said.

Recall

Andrej Babiš, known for his anti-European stance, will again become Prime Minister of the Czech Republic after his ANO movement won the elections with almost 35% of the votes. He plans to form a one-party government, negotiating with the Freedom and Direct Democracy movement and the Motorists for Themselves.

"We will be faithful to Europe and NATO": Andrej Babiš made a statement after winning the elections in the Czech Republic06.10.25, 09:50 • 3776 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine