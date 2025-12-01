Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, World AIDS Day and "Wear a Dress" Day: what else is celebrated on December 1

$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM • 22888 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 32056 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 31139 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 33232 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 33356 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 34188 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 41497 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 32979 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28029 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24416 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russians have an advantage in drone use, Ukrainian Armed Forces losses exceed infantry losses - WSJNovember 30, 06:51 PM • 4488 views
Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General StaffNovember 30, 07:15 PM • 8118 views
"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline ConsortiumNovember 30, 07:41 PM • 7054 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhoto11:58 PM • 6824 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 5570 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 50665 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 92691 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 75081 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 83253 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 81204 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 50665 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 46867 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 63475 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 82604 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 113948 views
Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, World AIDS Day and "Wear a Dress" Day: what else is celebrated on December 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

December 1 marks the Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, World AIDS Day, Prisoners for Peace Day, and Neurologist Day. Also on this day, Walt Disney is honored and "Wear a Dress" Day is celebrated.

Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, World AIDS Day and "Wear a Dress" Day: what else is celebrated on December 1

Today, December 1, Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office employees are honored. Also on this day, the world's attention is drawn to the fight against AIDS, prisoners for peace are remembered, and neurologists are thanked for their work, reports UNN

Day of Employees of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine

The Day of Employees of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine was established in 2000 by presidential decree. It recognizes the contribution of prosecutors to maintaining law and order.

On this day, employees working in the field of criminal prosecution and protection of citizens' rights are honored. The holiday emphasizes the importance of the prosecutor's office as one of the key institutions of the justice system.

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day has been officially observed since 1988 with the support of WHO and the UN. Its main goal is to inform society about HIV/AIDS and prevention methods.

On this day, the world honors the memory of people who died from the disease and supports those living with HIV. The symbol of the day is a red ribbon. Campaigns on this day aim to overcome stigma and ensure access to treatment.

Prisoners for Peace Day

On this day, people imprisoned for pacifist beliefs or refusing to participate in war are remembered.

The holiday reminds us of the importance of freedom of conscience and the right to peaceful protest.  Prisoners for Peace Day emphasizes the value of non-violent methods in the struggle for human rights.

"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes24.11.25, 19:21 • 110110 views

Neurologist Day

This professional holiday is dedicated to doctors who diagnose and treat diseases of the nervous system.

On this day, the contribution of neurologists to the fight against strokes, neurodegenerative diseases, and other conditions is recognized. The holiday aims to raise public awareness of the work of neurologists.

Walt Disney Day

This day is dedicated to Walt Disney's birthday - December 5, 1901. Disney became one of the most influential animators and the founder of the multimedia empire Disney. He created the images of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and many other characters.

On this day, fans remember his creative contribution and influence on world animation. The holiday celebrates innovative ideas that forever changed the entertainment industry.

"Wear a Dress" Day

This light and positive holiday is mainly popularized on social networks. It encourages people to wear a dress, regardless of style, gender, or occasion. The holiday aims to support freedom of self-expression and good mood.

Many people use this day as an occasion for thematic photos and flash mobs. The idea of the holiday is to remind that fashion can be fun, inclusive, and creative.

Paris museum unveils wax figure of Princess Diana in her famous "revenge dress"20.11.25, 16:53 • 5448 views

