Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Paris museum unveils wax figure of Princess Diana in her famous "revenge dress"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

The Musée Grévin in Paris has unveiled a new wax figure of Princess Diana in the black cocktail dress known as the "revenge dress." The unveiling coincided with the 30th anniversary of Diana's controversial interview, and her figure was placed far from her ex-husband and mother-in-law.

Paris museum unveils wax figure of Princess Diana in her famous "revenge dress"

On Thursday in Paris, a wax museum unveiled a new figure of the late Princess Diana in a black dress, known as her "revenge dress," decades after her tragic death, UNN reports.

Details

The Musée Grévin, one of Europe's oldest wax museums, dressed the life-size figure of the late Princess of Wales in the form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black cocktail dress Diana wore to an event at the Serpentine Gallery in London in 1994. That same evening, King Charles III — then Prince Charles — admitted his infidelity on television.

For Paris, this tribute held special significance. Diana died in a car crash in a tunnel near the Seine River in 1997, and the city still attracts admirers who leave flowers and notes at unofficial memorials.

Diana's relationship with Dodi al-Fayed and the accident that killed them both immortalized Diana's connection to Paris.

Museum officials told The Associated Press that the director of the Musée Grévin commissioned the sculpture after a colleague who visited Madame Tussauds in London several years ago was disappointed with it. They noted that the unveiling coincided with the 30th anniversary of Diana's controversial interview with the BBC's "Panorama" program, which observers believe undermined the authority of the monarchy and the Queen.

Some observers noted that the museum's new royal guest is located far from the wax figures of her ex-husband and former mother-in-law.

High heels, a pearl necklace around her neck, and a small handbag clutched in both hands completed the sculpture's look. Tabloids later dubbed the outfit the "revenge dress," and the museum leaned into this symbolism.

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots10.06.25, 11:50 • 87028 views

Addendum

Grévin, founded in the 19th century, has long filled its ornate halls with political leaders, artists, pop culture figures — and, of course, members of the British royal family. Diana is the latest in a continuous stream of star additions that the museum uses to update its collection and increase attendance at the museum, which attracts about 700,000 visitors a year in recent years.

Diana will be in good company. Curators will place her next to another prominent royal who died in Paris, albeit several centuries earlier: Marie Antoinette.

Antonina Tumanova

