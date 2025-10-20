World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20

Today, October 20, marks World Pain Day and International Statistics Day. Christians also commemorate the Great Martyr Artemius, writes UNN.

World Pain Day

This day is celebrated annually on the third Monday of October. It is a global initiative that highlights the importance of pain relief and palliative care. Supported by the World Health Organization and other international organizations, this day aims to draw attention to the urgent need for better pain management, especially for people suffering from chronic and severe diseases such as cancer or AIDS.

International Statistics Day

Without statistics, it is impossible to imagine any sphere of human activity today. Statistical data is the basis for important decisions, planning, and actions on the scale of individual countries or the world as a whole. State statistical bodies and relevant departments of commercial organizations collect data, on the basis of which patterns are identified, their analysis is carried out, and research systems are developed. This allows for the development of a correct strategy for further development.

International Chef's Day

This is a relatively new holiday. It was established in 2004 on the initiative of an association that supports culinary communities from different countries. Even then, the organization included about 8 million representatives of culinary professions.

International Air Traffic Controller Day

The reason for the tradition of celebrating International Air Traffic Controller Day was the creation of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) on October 20, 1961, in the capital of the Netherlands. As of today, the federation represents more than 50,000 air traffic controllers in 133 countries.

Day of Remembrance of the Great Martyr Artemius

Saint Artemius of Antioch lived in the 4th century. He was a prominent military leader during the reign of the holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Emperor Constantine the Great and his son Constantius. For his bravery, he was appointed governor of Egypt, where he zealously supported Christians and defended the Church. After Constantius' death, Julian the Apostate seized power, who tried to restore paganism and persecuted Christians. When Artemius openly opposed the emperor's cruelties, he was tortured and executed, but Artemius did not betray his Christian faith.

