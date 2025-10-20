World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:26 AM • 5676 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 44515 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 36935 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 70932 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 44270 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 42679 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 40617 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 46801 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54703 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 48055 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
95%
749mm
Popular news
In Russia, language and literature textbooks will be rewritten "for propaganda"October 19, 06:54 PM • 3802 views
All 192 miners rescued after Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEKOctober 19, 07:04 PM • 5308 views
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 12275 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy12:21 AM • 13859 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 5020 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 70923 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 50924 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 130989 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 152052 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 175407 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Pete Hegseth
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Egypt
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 43383 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 48296 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 67022 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 66813 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 93366 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Fox News
The Diplomat
Truth Social

World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

October 20 marks World Day Against Pain, International Statistics Day, International Chefs Day, and International Air Traffic Controllers Day. Christians also commemorate the Great Martyr Artemius.

World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20

Today, October 20, marks World Pain Day and International Statistics Day. Christians also commemorate the Great Martyr Artemius, writes UNN.

World Pain Day

This day is celebrated annually on the third Monday of October. It is a global initiative that highlights the importance of pain relief and palliative care. Supported by the World Health Organization and other international organizations, this day aims to draw attention to the urgent need for better pain management, especially for people suffering from chronic and severe diseases such as cancer or AIDS.

In France, the famous Louvre Museum was closed due to a robbery: what was stolen19.10.25, 11:58 • 16425 views

International Statistics Day

Without statistics, it is impossible to imagine any sphere of human activity today. Statistical data is the basis for important decisions, planning, and actions on the scale of individual countries or the world as a whole. State statistical bodies and relevant departments of commercial organizations collect data, on the basis of which patterns are identified, their analysis is carried out, and research systems are developed. This allows for the development of a correct strategy for further development.

International Chef's Day

This is a relatively new holiday. It was established in 2004 on the initiative of an association that supports culinary communities from different countries. Even then, the organization included about 8 million representatives of culinary professions.

Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and Terms19.10.25, 10:35 • 50925 views

International Air Traffic Controller Day

The reason for the tradition of celebrating International Air Traffic Controller Day was the creation of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) on October 20, 1961, in the capital of the Netherlands. As of today, the federation represents more than 50,000 air traffic controllers in 133 countries.

Day of Remembrance of the Great Martyr Artemius

Saint Artemius of Antioch lived in the 4th century. He was a prominent military leader during the reign of the holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Emperor Constantine the Great and his son Constantius. For his bravery, he was appointed governor of Egypt, where he zealously supported Christians and defended the Church. After Constantius' death, Julian the Apostate seized power, who tried to restore paganism and persecuted Christians. When Artemius openly opposed the emperor's cruelties, he was tortured and executed, but Artemius did not betray his Christian faith.

Melania Trump was "very concerned" about the reunification of Ukrainian children with their parents - US President17.10.25, 20:17 • 2804 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCulture
Carcinoma
World Health Organization
Netherlands
Egypt