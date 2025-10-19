$41.640.00
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 9362 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 27191 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 42629 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 40738 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 43532 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 51718 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71190 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48121 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49797 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 37211 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
In France, the famous Louvre Museum was closed due to a robbery: what was stolen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced a robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day. It is currently unknown whether anything was stolen from the famous collection.

In France, the famous Louvre Museum was closed due to a robbery: what was stolen

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced that a robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The museum administration announced that it would be closed all day "for exceptional reasons," writes UNN with reference to the post of the French Minister of Culture on X.

Details

A robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum this morning during its opening

 - Dati announced.

It is currently unknown whether anything was stolen. The Louvre exhibits many of the world's most famous works of art. Its most famous exhibit is Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa."

Addition

Former famous San Francisco chef Valentino Luchin, who once was a chef at a popular restaurant, ended up behind bars after a series of daring robberies of three banks in one day.

Pavlo Zinchenko

CultureNews of the WorldEvents
Leonardo da Vinci
Paris
France