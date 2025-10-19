In France, the famous Louvre Museum was closed due to a robbery: what was stolen
French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced that a robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The museum administration announced that it would be closed all day "for exceptional reasons," writes UNN with reference to the post of the French Minister of Culture on X.
Details
A robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum this morning during its opening
It is currently unknown whether anything was stolen. The Louvre exhibits many of the world's most famous works of art. Its most famous exhibit is Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa."
Addition
