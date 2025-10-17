Melania Trump was "very concerned" about the reunification of Ukrainian children with their parents - US President

The First Lady of the United States was "very concerned" about the issue of reuniting Ukrainian children with their parents. This information was reported by US President Donald Trump to reporters on Friday, CNN reports, according to UNN.



Details

President Donald Trump, during his conversation with reporters on Friday, October 17, said that First Lady Melania Trump is "very concerned" about the issue of reuniting Ukrainian children with their parents.

She was very worried about the children. She constantly thinks about children - said the US President.

Melania Trump said a few days ago that she has an "open channel" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin - she wrote him a letter in August about the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on children.

The First Lady of the United States announced that eight children who had been separated from their parents during the war were returned to their families within the previous 24 hours.

Recall

The First Ladies of the United States and Ukraine, Melania Trump and Olena Zelenska, held a bilateral meeting on September 23. The meeting took place after several appeals from Olena Zelenska to Melania Trump.

US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary. At the same time, he will maintain contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.