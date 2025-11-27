$42.300.10
Coup in Guinea-Bissau: military seizes power and detains president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

A group of military officers announced they had seized control of Guinea-Bissau, arresting President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. They suspended the electoral process and announced the closure of borders and a curfew.

Coup in Guinea-Bissau: military seizes power and detains president

A group of military officers has claimed to have seized control of Guinea-Bissau amid reports of the arrest of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

Shortly after shots were heard in the capital, Bissau, government sources told the publication that Embaló had been detained.

The officers then appeared on state television, stating that they had suspended the electoral process while the West African nation awaited the results of Sunday's presidential election.

They claimed to be acting to prevent a conspiracy by unnamed politicians, who enjoy "the support of a notorious drug lord," to destabilize the country, and announced the closure of borders and the imposition of a night curfew.

Located between Senegal and Guinea, this coup-prone country is known as a notorious drug trafficking hub, where the military has played a significant role since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

Election results were expected on Thursday – and both Embaló and his closest rival, Fernando Dias, claimed victory.

Dias was supported by former Prime Minister Domingos Pereira, who was barred from participating in the elections.

Late on Wednesday evening, Embaló told France 24 by phone: "I have been overthrown."

According to government sources, Dias, Pereira, and Interior Minister Botche Candé were also detained.

The putschists also arrested army commander General Biague Na Ntan and his deputy General Mamadu Touré, sources said.

Eyewitnesses in Bissau heard gunshots around 13:00 GMT (15:00 Kyiv time), but it is not yet clear who fired the shots or if there were any casualties.

According to the AFP news agency, hundreds of people on foot and in cars scattered when the shots were fired.

Later, General Denis N'Kanya, head of the military chancellery at the presidential palace, read a statement announcing the seizure of power.

He stated that the officers had formed a "Supreme Military Command for the Restoration of Order" and called on the population to "remain calm."

Checkpoints were set up throughout Bissau, and the streets were deserted before the curfew, which was scheduled to begin at 19:00 GMT (21:00 Kyiv time).

Portugal called for the restoration of constitutional order, and the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all parties to refrain from any acts of institutional or civil violence.

Addition

In the past five decades, the former Portuguese colony has experienced at least nine coups or attempted coups.

President Embaló was elected in December 2019. Embaló stated that he had survived several coup attempts during his rule. However, his critics argue that he fabricated crises to suppress dissent. The 53-year-old president wanted to go down in history as the only president of the country to win a second consecutive term in the last 30 years.

Guinea-Bissau is one of the poorest countries in the world with a population of over two million people. Its coast is home to many uninhabited islands, making it an ideal location for drug traffickers. The UN calls it a "narco-state" as it has become a key transit point for cocaine entering Europe from Latin America, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
France 24
Senegal
Guinea
Europe
Portugal