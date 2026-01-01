Somali armed forces, supported by international allies, eliminated 29 militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group

Somalia's Ministry of Defense reported a successful military operation in the country's southeast. In coordination with international partners, the Somali army eliminated 29 militants of the terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" in the city of Jabad Godane. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was aimed at neutralizing the rebel forces, who since 2007 have been trying to overthrow the central government of Somalia to establish their own rule based on a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Results of airstrikes in the Middle Shabelle region

According to the official statement of the department, as a result of airstrikes carried out overnight, not only enemy personnel but also military infrastructure were destroyed. The military reported the elimination of militants' vehicles and weapons.

The ministry emphasized that these weapons were intended for terrorist attacks against the civilian population. Operational actions prevented further attacks in the region.

International cooperation in the field of security

The Somali command emphasized the importance of external support in the fight against terrorism. Although the report does not specify which countries participated in the operation, the Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude for the coordination.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its gratitude to international partners for their continued support of cooperation in the field of security, intelligence sharing, and operational support in the fight against terrorism. – reads the message on the official page of the department on the social network X.

