Somali armed forces, supported by international allies, eliminated 29 militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group

01:04 PM • 21483 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 24269 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 24032 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 23346 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 109613 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 114214 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 42482 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39736 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34852 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28065 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Popular news
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 25589 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 83945 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 23175 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 20372 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 21194 views
Publications
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 21294 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 109602 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 66623 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 97904 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 95144 views
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 13887 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 26869 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 28227 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 66624 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 28099 views
Somali armed forces, supported by international allies, eliminated 29 militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In Somalia, the military, with international support, eliminated militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group.

Somali armed forces, supported by international allies, eliminated 29 militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group

Somalia's Ministry of Defense reported a successful military operation in the country's southeast. In coordination with international partners, the Somali army eliminated 29 militants of the terrorist group "Al-Shabaab" in the city of Jabad Godane. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was aimed at neutralizing the rebel forces, who since 2007 have been trying to overthrow the central government of Somalia to establish their own rule based on a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Results of airstrikes in the Middle Shabelle region

According to the official statement of the department, as a result of airstrikes carried out overnight, not only enemy personnel but also military infrastructure were destroyed. The military reported the elimination of militants' vehicles and weapons.

Part. Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal

The ministry emphasized that these weapons were intended for terrorist attacks against the civilian population. Operational actions prevented further attacks in the region.

International cooperation in the field of security

The Somali command emphasized the importance of external support in the fight against terrorism. Although the report does not specify which countries participated in the operation, the Ministry of Defense expressed gratitude for the coordination.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its gratitude to international partners for their continued support of cooperation in the field of security, intelligence sharing, and operational support in the fight against terrorism.

– reads the message on the official page of the department on the social network X.

Part. EU supported Somalia after Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Senegal
European Union
Somalia