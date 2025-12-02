Threats primarily aimed at Odesa: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's words about an attack on Ukrainian ports

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 12409 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 33073 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 29299 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 22756 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 23175 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 54175 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 51484 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59937 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51207 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46573 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 23933 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideoDecember 2, 10:45 AM • 13543 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 14884 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 12651 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 13341 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers04:58 PM • 7370 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 14000 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 13312 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 15569 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 33042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Timur Mindich
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Turkey
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 40755 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 42903 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 99134 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 73799 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 89791 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Bild
ChatGPT
Heating

Threats primarily aimed at Odesa: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's words about an attack on Ukrainian ports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been making statements for two days in a row that indicate his unwillingness to end the war, threatening seaports and freedom of navigation, especially Odesa. Sybiha emphasized that Russia must stop the bloodshed, otherwise it will have consequences.

Threats primarily aimed at Odesa: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's words about an attack on Ukrainian ports

For the second day in a row, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been making statements that demonstrate he does not plan to end the war. These threats are primarily directed at Odesa, which US President Donald Trump spoke about with great warmth. This is how Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the latest threats from the Kremlin leader, as reported by UNN.

For the second day in a row, Putin has been making statements that demonstrate he does not plan to end the war. Yesterday he said he was ready to fight all winter. Today he is threatening seaports and freedom of navigation. And these threats are primarily directed at Odesa, which President Trump spoke about with great warmth.

- Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that Russia must stop the bloodshed it has started. If this does not happen, and Putin once again simply spits in the face of the world, there will be consequences.

Russia must stop wasting the world's time, which should be a time for peace. We fully support all good faith efforts that can bring a just peace. The teams of Ukraine and the United States, together with our European partners, have done significant work and made important progress. Now is the time to force the source of the war in Moscow to end it.

- Sybiha summarized.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports02.12.25, 17:41 • 2928 views

Context

In the Black Sea, an attack occurred on the tanker MIDVOLGA-2, which was sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation. The incident occurred 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured.

There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Recall

The tanker "Mersin", linked to Russia, suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This led to seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Security Service of Ukraine
Senegal
Donald Trump
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Odesa