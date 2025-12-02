Threats primarily aimed at Odesa: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Putin's words about an attack on Ukrainian ports

For the second day in a row, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been making statements that demonstrate he does not plan to end the war. These threats are primarily directed at Odesa, which US President Donald Trump spoke about with great warmth. This is how Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the latest threats from the Kremlin leader, as reported by UNN.

For the second day in a row, Putin has been making statements that demonstrate he does not plan to end the war. Yesterday he said he was ready to fight all winter. Today he is threatening seaports and freedom of navigation. And these threats are primarily directed at Odesa, which President Trump spoke about with great warmth. - Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that Russia must stop the bloodshed it has started. If this does not happen, and Putin once again simply spits in the face of the world, there will be consequences.

Russia must stop wasting the world's time, which should be a time for peace. We fully support all good faith efforts that can bring a just peace. The teams of Ukraine and the United States, together with our European partners, have done significant work and made important progress. Now is the time to force the source of the war in Moscow to end it. - Sybiha summarized.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports

Context

In the Black Sea, an attack occurred on the tanker MIDVOLGA-2, which was sailing under the flag of the Russian Federation. The incident occurred 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured.

There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Recall

The tanker "Mersin", linked to Russia, suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This led to seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.