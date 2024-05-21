London-Singapore flight caught in turbulence: one passenger was killed, 30 others were injured

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75084 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105893 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249556 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173921 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165200 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45240 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40199 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34166 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58591 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52660 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249556 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211620 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224229 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75084 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52660 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58591 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112736 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113645 views
London-Singapore flight caught in turbulence: one passenger was killed, 30 others were injured

London-Singapore flight caught in turbulence: one passenger was killed, 30 others were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17851 views

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER plane collided with severe turbulence during a flight from the UK to Singapore, injuring 30 people and killing one passenger. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

During a flight from Great Britain to Singapore, a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft entered a zone of severe turbulence, as a result of which about 30 people on board were injured and one person died. UNN writes about this with reference to the statement of Singapore Airlines.

Details 

As stated in the company, the plane was forced to land at the airport Bangkok. Previously, 30 people were injured, some of them were hospitalized. the company also confirmed the death of one of the passengers.

It is officially known that there were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board  the plane. The plane landed in Bangkok at 15:45 local time.

Reuters says the 73-year-old Briton died during the incident, probably due to a heart attack. Also, seven people were seriously injured with head injuries.

Addition

The network also published photos of passengers who were on this flight. In the footage, you can see that food and other items are scattered on the floor of the aircraft cabin.

Boeing and the fateful door: could a string of incidents involving the largest aircraft manufacturer's planes reshape the entire marketplace20.03.24, 19:18 • 674197 views

Also, some passengers have visible injuries - a broken nose or lip, bruises on the face. 

recall

This  is not the first incident with aircraft of this manufacturer. This month, one of the Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 planes rolled off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
boeingBoeing
reutersReuters
senegalSenegal
sinhapurSingapore
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

