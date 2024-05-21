London-Singapore flight caught in turbulence: one passenger was killed, 30 others were injured

During a flight from Great Britain to Singapore, a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft entered a zone of severe turbulence, as a result of which about 30 people on board were injured and one person died. UNN writes about this with reference to the statement of Singapore Airlines.



As stated in the company, the plane was forced to land at the airport Bangkok. Previously, 30 people were injured, some of them were hospitalized. the company also confirmed the death of one of the passengers.

It is officially known that there were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board the plane. The plane landed in Bangkok at 15:45 local time.

Reuters says the 73-year-old Briton died during the incident, probably due to a heart attack. Also, seven people were seriously injured with head injuries.

The network also published photos of passengers who were on this flight. In the footage, you can see that food and other items are scattered on the floor of the aircraft cabin.

Also, some passengers have visible injuries - a broken nose or lip, bruises on the face.

This is not the first incident with aircraft of this manufacturer. This month, one of the Air Senegal Boeing 737-300 planes rolled off the runway in Senegal, injuring at least 10 people.