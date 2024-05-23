India and Egypt became the main destinations for Russian marine fuel oil exports

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77980 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140368 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145417 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240013 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172031 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163780 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148015 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206488 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110899 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38593 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57154 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106735 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57401 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240013 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219987 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232552 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219681 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11942 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19087 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106739 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110904 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158591 views
Actual
India and Egypt became the main destinations for Russian marine fuel oil exports

India and Egypt became the main destinations for Russian marine fuel oil exports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17016 views

In April 2023, India and Egypt became the main export destinations for Russian marine fuel oil: India received 0.6 million tons, and Egypt almost 0.5 million tons, as Russian exports were redirected after the EU embargo.

Russia's exports of marine fuel oil and VGO products fell by 10% to 3.32 million tons due to maintenance, disruptions, and a 13.6% increase in drone attacks. Traders point out that in April, India and Egypt became the main export destinations for Russian marine fuel oil and vacuum gas oil (VGO).

Written by UNN with reference to Reuters.

After the European Union imposed a full embargo on Russian petroleum products in February 2023, the main volumes of Russian fuel oil and VGO were redirected to other regions, mainly to Asia. In April 2024, the volume of direct deliveries of these products from Russian ports to India increased to 0.6 million metric tons from 0.4 million tons a month earlier.

According to LSEG and Reuters calculations, fuel oil exports to China fell to about 450,000 tons from 660,000 tons in March. Traders say China and India are using imported straight-run fuel oil and VGO for refining, replacing more expensive crudes such as Urals.

In April, the volume of fuel oil supplies to Egypt increased significantly, reaching almost 0.5 million tons, compared to 0.1 million tons in the previous month. All cargoes were delivered to the Ain Sukhna terminal, according to transportation data.

According to market analysts, traders are using the Ain Sukhna terminal to store and blend fuel oil purchased for power generation ahead of the summer season.

According to LSEG, at least 200,000 tons of fuel oil destined for the Ain Sukhna terminal were shipped from Russian ports in May.

In April, the volume of Russian VGO and fuel oil shipments to Fujairah increased to about 260,000 tons, compared to 60,000 tons in March. At the same time, Russia's fuel oil exports to Senegal dropped to about 100,000 tons from 310,000 tons in March, and shipments to Saudi Arabia fell to 200,000 tons from 490,000 tons, according to the delivery data.

Recall

EU member states are engaged in difficult negotiations on a new package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, with disputes arising over the possible inclusion of Russian liquefied natural gas exports in the sanctions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
reutersReuters
senegalSenegal
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
aziiaAsia
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
egyptEgypt

Contact us about advertising