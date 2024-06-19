More than half a thousand pilgrims died during the Hajj to Mecca

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13463 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 133115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148058 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204610 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242297 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149808 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182893 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149884 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133115 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115244 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 133936 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128043 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148058 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10294 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11659 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17161 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27984 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

More than half a thousand pilgrims died during the Hajj to Mecca

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18389 views

At least 550 pilgrims have died during this year's grueling Hajj pilgrimage, with most of the deaths attributed to heat-related illnesses exacerbated by hot weather and climate change in the region.

More than half a thousand pilgrims died during the Hajj to Mecca

At least 550 pilgrims have died during the Hajj, according to diplomas, which underscores the grueling nature of the pilgrimage, which was held again this year in hot temperatures, UNN writes citing AFP.

Details

At least 323 of the dead were Egyptians, most of whom died of heat-related illnesses, two Arab diplomats who coordinated their countries' response told the agency on Tuesday.

"All of them (Egyptians) died because of the heat," except for one who was fatally wounded during a minor crowd stampede, one diplomat said, adding that the total figures were obtained from a hospital morgue in the Al-Muaysem neighborhood of Mecca.

According to the diplomats, at least 60 Jordanians were also killed, compared to the official number of 41 people given earlier on Tuesday in Amman.

According to AFP, the new deaths have brought the total number of deaths registered in many countries to 577.

Diplomats reported that the total number of dead in the Al-Muaysem morgue, one of the largest in Mecca, was 550.

The pilgrimage is increasingly affected by climate change, according to a Saudi study published last month, which said that the temperature in the area where the rituals are held is rising by 0.4 degrees Celsius every decade.

According to the Saudi National Meteorological Center, on Monday, the temperature at the Grand Mosque in Mecca reached 51.8 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Cairo is cooperating with Saudi authorities in operations to find Egyptians who went missing during the Hajj. The ministry's statement referred to "a certain number of deaths" but did not specify whether any Egyptians were among the dead.

The Saudi authorities reported treating more than 2,000 pilgrims suffering from heat stress, but have not updated this figure since Sunday and have not provided information about the dead.

According to reports from various countries, at least 240 pilgrims died last year, most of them Indonesians.

The Saudi authorities advised pilgrims to use umbrellas, drink plenty of water, and avoid sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day.

However, many Hajj rituals, including the prayers on Mount Arafat that took place on Saturday, involve spending many hours outdoors during the day.

Some pilgrims said they saw motionless bodies on the side of the road and ambulances that sometimes seemed overloaded.

According to the Saudi authorities, about 1.8 million pilgrims took part in the Hajj this year, including 1.6 million from abroad.

Every year, tens of thousands of pilgrims try to perform the hajj through illegal channels because they cannot afford the often expensive procedures for obtaining official hajj visas.

This puts these illegal pilgrims at risk, as they cannot access the air-conditioned facilities provided by the Saudi authorities along the Hajj route.

One diplomat who spoke to AFP on Tuesday said the death toll in Egypt had "absolutely" risen due to the large number of unregistered Egyptian pilgrims.

Earlier this month, Saudi officials said they had expelled hundreds of thousands of unregistered pilgrims from Mecca before the hajj.

Other countries reporting Hajj deaths this year include Indonesia, Iran, and Senegal. Most countries did not specify how many deaths were heat-related.

Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdul Rahman Al-Jalajel said on Tuesday that health plans for the Hajj "have been successfully implemented," preventing major disease outbreaks and other public health threats, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

AddendumAddendum

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims who have the means must perform it at least once.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Jordan
Indonesia
Senegal
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Iran
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91