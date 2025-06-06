In Norway, a doctor was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping dozens of female patients - BBC

A court in Norway has sentenced a former family doctor to 21 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting at least 70 women, in a shocking crime for the Scandinavian country. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

The former family doctor and gynecologist, chief physician of the municipality of Frosta, Arne Bye, was convicted of 70 counts of rape and sexual assault. He was also convicted of 82 counts of abuse of his position as a doctor.

As the police found out, the criminal in a white coat raped patients and secretly recorded "examinations" of women on video for his private video library for 20 years. During his medical practice, he "inserted unnecessary objects into women and caused them so much pain that one victim thought she would die right in the chair."

The convicted man worked as a doctor in the small town of Frosta – a tiny community of less than 3,000 inhabitants, near Trondheim on the west coast of Norway.

Arne Bye was also banned from practicing medicine and ordered to pay compensation.

The court considered a lengthy indictment containing allegations spanning nearly two decades against 94 women. Bye pleaded guilty to some of the crimes and was acquitted of a number of charges.

Addressing the court in Trondheim on Friday, Judge Espen Haug said the case was "very serious" and called the former doctor Bye's actions "absolutely unacceptable."

The defendant's actions took place in a place and setting where people should feel safe. His actions undermined public confidence in the healthcare system, as well as doctors in general - said Judge Haug.

The 55-year-old defendant listened to his verdict standing, looking calm and unperturbed.

Norwegian health authorities first reported concerns about Bye to police in August 2022, and he was charged a year later.

