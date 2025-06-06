In Norway, a doctor was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping dozens of female patients - BBC

$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
06:07 PM • 10520 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 36198 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

03:42 PM • 38129 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

June 6, 01:00 PM • 96786 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 83872 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 132929 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 165751 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 120435 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 101153 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

June 5, 11:49 AM • 92357 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 99986 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

June 6, 11:38 AM • 60817 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 126491 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 91694 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 46050 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 43747 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 46609 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 92250 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
June 6, 01:00 PM • 96786 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 127042 views
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 36198 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 100363 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 145345 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 107561 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 148156 views
In Norway, a doctor was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping dozens of female patients - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1776 views

Former doctor Arne Bi in Norway has been sentenced for raping and sexually assaulting at least 70 women. He secretly recorded "examinations" of female patients for 20 years.

In Norway, a doctor was sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping dozens of female patients - BBC

A court in Norway has sentenced a former family doctor to 21 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting at least 70 women, in a shocking crime for the Scandinavian country. This was reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

The former family doctor and gynecologist, chief physician of the municipality of Frosta, Arne Bye, was convicted of 70 counts of rape and sexual assault. He was also convicted of 82 counts of abuse of his position as a doctor.

As the police found out, the criminal in a white coat raped patients and secretly recorded "examinations" of women on video for his private video library for 20 years. During his medical practice, he "inserted unnecessary objects into women and caused them so much pain that one victim thought she would die right in the chair."

The convicted man worked as a doctor in the small town of Frosta – a tiny community of less than 3,000 inhabitants, near Trondheim on the west coast of Norway.

Arne Bye was also banned from practicing medicine and ordered to pay compensation.

The court considered a lengthy indictment containing allegations spanning nearly two decades against 94 women. Bye pleaded guilty to some of the crimes and was acquitted of a number of charges.

Addressing the court in Trondheim on Friday, Judge Espen Haug said the case was "very serious" and called the former doctor Bye's actions "absolutely unacceptable."

The defendant's actions took place in a place and setting where people should feel safe. His actions undermined public confidence in the healthcare system, as well as doctors in general

- said Judge Haug.

The 55-year-old defendant listened to his verdict standing, looking calm and unperturbed.

Norwegian health authorities first reported concerns about Bye to police in August 2022, and he was charged a year later.

Surgeon suspected of raping hundreds of children to be tried in France05.02.25, 04:23 • 102829 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

