Surgeon suspected of raping hundreds of children to be tried in France

A former surgeon accused of raping several hundred children over the course of 25 years, some of whom were under anesthesia, will be tried in France. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 73-year-old former surgeon Joel LeSquarnec is accused of sexually abusing 299 children from 1989 to 2014.

Police found children's sex toys, more than 300,000 images of child abuse, and detailed diaries in which he recorded his crimes in the doctor's home.

His family members also knew about Le Scuarnec's pedophilia, but failed to stop him - the BBC said in a report .

Some of Le Quarnec's former patients said they remembered the surgeon touching them under the guise of a medical examination, sometimes even in the presence of their parents or other doctors. At the same time, most victims do not remember anything because they were under anesthesia. They learned about what happened only after the police found entries about them in the surgeon's diaries.

The BBC reports that several victims who recalled the events have committed suicide.

The doctor himself has confessed to some crimes, but refuses to admit all the charges against him.

He denies assaulting or raping children, claiming that his diaries only detail his "fantasies" - writes the BBC.

According to the BBC, warning signs about the surgeon's actions appeared in the mid-1980s, and in the early 2000s, the FBI reported that the surgeon had accessed child pornography websites. However, at the time, Skuarnek received a four-month suspended sentence.

The surgeon was arrested only after the six-year-old girl told her parents about the attack. At the time, he was already retired and living a secluded lifestyle.

As noted, this is the largest child abuse case in French history. The trial of the suspect will begin in the city of Vannes on February 24 and will last until June.

