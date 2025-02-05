Surgeon suspected of raping hundreds of children to be tried in France

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8371 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59780 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101706 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105158 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102052 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128817 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105877 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102261 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86397 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 111195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152130 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 967 views
Surgeon suspected of raping hundreds of children to be tried in France

Surgeon suspected of raping hundreds of children to be tried in France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102697 views

The 73-year-old surgeon is accused of sexually abusing 299 children over a 25-year period. Detailed records of the crimes were found in his diaries, and children's sex toys and 300,000 images of violence were found at his home.

A former surgeon accused of raping several hundred children over the course of 25 years, some of whom were under anesthesia, will be tried in France. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 73-year-old former surgeon Joel LeSquarnec is accused of sexually abusing 299 children from 1989 to 2014.

Image

Police found children's sex toys, more than 300,000 images of child abuse, and detailed diaries in which he recorded his crimes in the doctor's home.

His family members also knew about Le Scuarnec's pedophilia, but failed to stop him

- the BBC said in a report .

Some of Le Quarnec's former patients said they remembered the surgeon touching them under the guise of a medical examination, sometimes even in the presence of their parents or other doctors. At the same time, most victims do not remember anything because they were under anesthesia. They learned about what happened only after the police found entries about them in the surgeon's diaries.

The occupier took the girl from Kharkiv region to Belgorod, where he forcibly held her in an apartment and raped her for more than a year29.01.25, 17:01 • 53893 views

The BBC reports that several victims who recalled the events have committed suicide. 

The doctor himself has confessed to some crimes, but refuses to admit all the charges against him.

He denies assaulting or raping children, claiming that his diaries only detail his "fantasies"

- writes the BBC.

According to the BBC, warning signs about the surgeon's actions appeared in the mid-1980s, and in the early 2000s, the FBI reported that the surgeon had accessed child pornography websites. However, at the time, Skuarnek received a four-month suspended sentence.

The surgeon was arrested only after the six-year-old girl told her parents about the attack. At the time, he was already retired and living a secluded lifestyle.

Australian court acquits man who committed rape in his sleep01.02.25, 05:56 • 37561 view

As noted, this is the largest child abuse case in French history. The trial of the suspect will begin in the city of Vannes on February 24 and will last until June.

Recall

Ivor Caplin, the former British defense secretary, was detained in Brighton on suspicion of having sexual intercourse with a child. The 66-year-old politician was arrested after a "pedophile hunt" operation.

Rape and intimidation of two girls in Kherson region: occupier sentenced to 12 years in prison17.01.25, 16:53 • 105165 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
australiaAustralia
franceFrance
kharkivKharkiv

