Australian court acquits man who committed rape in his sleep

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Australian court acquits man who committed rape in his sleep

Australian court acquits man who committed rape in his sleep

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37562 views

A 40-year-old Australian man escaped punishment for raping a woman because of a rare diagnosis of sex addiction. The court acquitted the man because he acted unconsciously while sleeping.

In Australia, a man who raped a woman in her sleep was acquitted. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that a 40-year-old man told a jury that he had an episode of sex addiction, a disease in which people engage in sexual behavior while sleeping.

According to the publication, the incident occurred on August 26, 2022. Timothy Malcolm Rowland and the victim were drinking at a cocktail bar, and around one in the morning, the couple went to the man's apartment. There they had another drink and took a bath together, after which the woman fell asleep. Around 6 am, she woke up to Rowland having sex with her. She pushed him away, jumped out of bed and ran away.

Sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson closed25.01.25, 10:30 • 133080 views

During the trial, there was no dispute that the man suffered from sex addiction. However, the jury was faced with the question of whether the man was actually asleep during the crime. And since the court had no additional evidence of this , Rowland was acquitted.

Judge John Pickering noted that a person cannot be found guilty of a crime that he or she committed unconsciously.

We are not going to punish people for actions over which they have no control

- the judge said.

 “There are no laws on this. There are no criminal offenses about this. And it's not for you to make laws,” the judge added, commenting on the defendant's diagnosis .

Recall

Beyoncé returns with concerts after her husband's sexual assault allegations.

648 victims applied for reparations for sexual violence by the occupiers16.01.25, 09:49 • 32449 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
australiaAustralia

