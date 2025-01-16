648 victims applied for reparations for sexual violence by the occupiers

648 Ukrainian women and men have applied for reparations for sexual violence by the Russian occupiers, 432 victims have received interim reparations, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

"Already 648 Ukrainians who survived sexual violence by the Russian occupiers have applied for interim reparations (the corresponding pilot project was introduced last year). And 432 people have received these payments," Zelenska said.

"It's not about money - it's about comprehensive support for victims, about compassion, about destigmatization and the opportunity to start a new life. I believe that with such an attitude, more people will stop being afraid and will dare to seek help, and later testify," the First Lady emphasized.

According to her, more and more episodes of such violence by the Russian military against Ukrainians are becoming known, and the victims are gradually finding the strength to speak out, thanks in part to positive examples of comprehensive support.

"Just the other day, the Prosecutor General's Office was able to serve another Russian military officer with a suspicion - a guard at the colony where our prisoners were held. One of the tortures he organized was sexual violence," she said.

"Ukraine aims to support the victims in the best possible way. For this purpose, 12 stationary centers have already been opened, and three more are operating in a mobile format. They have already helped more than 50 thousand people," Zelenska said.

