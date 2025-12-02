Carrying a cargo of sunflower oil: tanker MIDVOLGA-2 attacked in the Black Sea, crew safe

Photo: www.shipspotting.com

The tanker MIDVOLGA-2 was attacked in the Black Sea. The incident occurred 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of Turkey.

Details

According to available information, the tanker was carrying a cargo of sunflower oil. While underway, the vessel reported an attack, but the details of the attack were not specified. There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Despite the incident, the tanker continued its journey towards Sinop, using its own engines. The tanker did not request assistance from other vessels or services.

Recall

The Russian-linked tanker "Mersin" suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This led to seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.