Carrying a cargo of sunflower oil: tanker MIDVOLGA-2 attacked in the Black Sea, crew safe

Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 29491 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 43904 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 36281 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 34969 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 30586 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 26298 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24331 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 56559 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21020 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Exclusives
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 19167 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 21170 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 20084 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 18816 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 19028 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 19937 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 32084 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 38768 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 47113 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 56533 views
Carrying a cargo of sunflower oil: tanker MIDVOLGA-2 attacked in the Black Sea, crew safe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

The tanker MIDVOLGA-2, carrying sunflower oil, was attacked 80 miles off the coast of Turkey. All 13 crew members are safe, and the vessel continued its journey to Sinop.

Carrying a cargo of sunflower oil: tanker MIDVOLGA-2 attacked in the Black Sea, crew safe
The tanker MIDVOLGA-2 was attacked in the Black Sea. The incident occurred 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of Turkey.

Details

According to available information, the tanker was carrying a cargo of sunflower oil. While underway, the vessel reported an attack, but the details of the attack were not specified. There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Despite the incident, the tanker continued its journey towards Sinop, using its own engines. The tanker did not request assistance from other vessels or services.

Recall

The Russian-linked tanker "Mersin" suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This led to seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.

Alla Kiosak

