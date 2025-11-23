Israel appoints new ambassador to Ukraine – media

The Israeli government has appointed Roi Rosenblit as the new ambassador to Ukraine, replacing Mykhailo Brodsky, who held the position since 2021. This was reported by the Israeli publication "Vesti", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Brodsky's term of office, appointed under the government of Naftali Bennett, is expiring, and he will receive a new appointment. Rosenblit, in turn, will head the Israeli embassy in Ukraine.

Rosenblit has not previously worked directly with Ukraine. His "closest" position to Eastern Europe was his work as an advisor at the Israeli embassy in Moscow. In addition, he was an ambassador concurrently in the Pacific region, headed the diplomatic mission in Senegal, and worked as an advisor at the embassy in Cairo. Rosenblit is a certified specialist in Arabic language, literature, and public policy, as well as economic issues.

Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the target