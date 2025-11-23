Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the target

On Sunday, November 23, Israel struck the Lebanese capital, Beirut, stating that its target was the chief of staff of Hezbollah. This is reported by The Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Israel on Sunday struck the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for the first time since June, stating that the target was the chief of staff of Hezbollah, and warned the Iranian-backed militant group not to rearm or rebuild a year after their last war - the publication writes.

Hezbollah stated that the strike, launched almost exactly a year after the end of the truce in the war between Israel and Hezbollah, threatened an escalation of attacks.

We will continue to act decisively to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the State of Israel – said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that at least one person was killed and 21 others were injured in the strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Recall

Hamas representatives officially informed US Special Representative Stephen Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner about the termination of the current truce agreement in the Gaza Strip.