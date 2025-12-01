The third tanker of Russia's shadow fleet in a week was damaged by an explosion, this time off the coast of Senegal
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian-linked tanker "Mersin" suffered four external explosions near Dakar, Senegal, resulting in seawater entering the engine room. This is the third such incident in a few days involving Russian tankers; the SBU may be involved in the two previous ones.
The Russian-linked oil tanker "Mersin" was hit by explosions at sea near Dakar, Senegal, Bloomberg reported, citing information from the operating company, UNN writes.
Details
The vessel "Mersin", carrying diesel fuel, was hit by four external explosions, but the crew remained safe and no seawater contamination was recorded.
Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known28.11.25, 20:49 • 8193 views
According to the shipping company "Besiktas", seawater entered the engine room, but the vessel remained stable. The company is actively cooperating with insurers and the Senegalese authorities to eliminate the consequences of the incident and is investigating its causes.
The analytical company Kpler specifies that "Mersin" was carrying diesel fuel and had called at Russian ports several times during the year.
Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reported30.11.25, 10:42 • 17074 views
The Senegalese port administration reported that the vessel's condition has been stabilized thanks to tugboats and technical supervision. Currently, punctures in the hull are being sealed, and the cargo is being reloaded to avoid destabilization during pumping.
This incident was the third in three days involving Russian tankers. A source familiar with the situation noted that the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in two previous incidents in the Black Sea with empty vessels late last week.
Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby drones29.11.25, 13:19 • 7724 views