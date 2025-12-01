The third tanker of Russia's shadow fleet in a week was damaged by an explosion, this time off the coast of Senegal

The Russian-linked oil tanker "Mersin" was hit by explosions at sea near Dakar, Senegal, Bloomberg reported, citing information from the operating company, UNN writes.

Details

The vessel "Mersin", carrying diesel fuel, was hit by four external explosions, but the crew remained safe and no seawater contamination was recorded.

According to the shipping company "Besiktas", seawater entered the engine room, but the vessel remained stable. The company is actively cooperating with insurers and the Senegalese authorities to eliminate the consequences of the incident and is investigating its causes.

The analytical company Kpler specifies that "Mersin" was carrying diesel fuel and had called at Russian ports several times during the year.

The Senegalese port administration reported that the vessel's condition has been stabilized thanks to tugboats and technical supervision. Currently, punctures in the hull are being sealed, and the cargo is being reloaded to avoid destabilization during pumping.

This incident was the third in three days involving Russian tankers. A source familiar with the situation noted that the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in two previous incidents in the Black Sea with empty vessels late last week.

