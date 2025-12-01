$42.270.07
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 10479 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 14484 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 17475 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 30257 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18407 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 32235 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36907 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49619 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41995 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
The third tanker of Russia's shadow fleet in a week was damaged by an explosion, this time off the coast of Senegal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Russian-linked tanker "Mersin" suffered four external explosions near Dakar, Senegal, resulting in seawater entering the engine room. This is the third such incident in a few days involving Russian tankers; the SBU may be involved in the two previous ones.

The third tanker of Russia's shadow fleet in a week was damaged by an explosion, this time off the coast of Senegal

The Russian-linked oil tanker "Mersin" was hit by explosions at sea near Dakar, Senegal, Bloomberg reported, citing information from the operating company, UNN writes.

Details

The vessel "Mersin", carrying diesel fuel, was hit by four external explosions, but the crew remained safe and no seawater contamination was recorded.

Another Russian tanker exploded off the coast of Turkey: what is known28.11.25, 20:49 • 8193 views

According to the shipping company "Besiktas", seawater entered the engine room, but the vessel remained stable. The company is actively cooperating with insurers and the Senegalese authorities to eliminate the consequences of the incident and is investigating its causes.

The analytical company Kpler specifies that "Mersin" was carrying diesel fuel and had called at Russian ports several times during the year.

Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reported30.11.25, 10:42 • 17074 views

The Senegalese port administration reported that the vessel's condition has been stabilized thanks to tugboats and technical supervision. Currently, punctures in the hull are being sealed, and the cargo is being reloaded to avoid destabilization during pumping.

This incident was the third in three days involving Russian tankers. A source familiar with the situation noted that the Security Service of Ukraine was involved in two previous incidents in the Black Sea with empty vessels late last week.

Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby drones29.11.25, 13:19 • 7724 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Security Service of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Senegal
Turkey