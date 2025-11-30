"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Ukraine has taken note of the Republic of Kazakhstan's concerns regarding the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. This was stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), as reported by UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that no actions by the Ukrainian side are directed against the Republic of Kazakhstan or other third parties; instead, all of Ukraine's efforts are aimed at repelling full-scale Russian aggression within the framework of exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Within the framework of verified and strategically justified defensive operations, the Ukrainian Defense Forces systematically weaken the aggressor's military-industrial potential and deprive it of means to wage a criminal war of aggression and kill our people - Ukraine strikes back at the aggressor's strikes and attacks. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

They emphasized that Russian aggression remains the only factor of destabilization and the cause of security challenges in the Black Sea region and beyond.

Against the backdrop of today's concerns, we specifically draw attention to the absence of previous statements by the Kazakh side condemning the Russian Federation's strikes on civilians in Ukraine, residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and the energy system of our state, including substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all parties to direct efforts to compel the aggressor to immediately cease the criminal war against our state and people and reaffirmed its unwavering respect for the Kazakh people and its commitment to developing friendly and pragmatic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, which correspond to the level of historically strong ties between our peoples.

On Saturday, November 29, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1% of the world's oil, announced the cessation of operations after damage caused by a Ukrainian UAV attack.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy called the attack "unacceptable" and activated a plan to redirect oil exports.

