"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:02 PM • 16813 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 18843 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 22287 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 24916 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 26308 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 31218 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 39273 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 31428 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27263 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23902 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
85%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyrgyzstan held early parliamentary elections amid repression of opposition and journalistsNovember 30, 09:50 AM • 5456 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurredVideoNovember 30, 10:31 AM • 19408 views
In Odesa, the director of a private company was served with a notice of suspicion for illegal construction on the Black Sea coastNovember 30, 10:58 AM • 6840 views
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricityNovember 30, 01:19 PM • 4528 views
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhoto04:04 PM • 4058 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 42821 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 86632 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 69710 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 77827 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 76152 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vyshhorod
Israel
Hong Kong
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 42826 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 44199 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 60890 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 80124 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 111580 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Facebook
Shahed-136

"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Ukraine has taken note of Kazakhstan's concerns regarding the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine's actions are aimed at repelling Russian aggression, and not against Kazakhstan or third parties.

"Repelling Russian aggression": Ukraine responded to Kazakhstan's concerns about the Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Ukraine has taken note of the Republic of Kazakhstan's concerns regarding the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. This was stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that no actions by the Ukrainian side are directed against the Republic of Kazakhstan or other third parties; instead, all of Ukraine's efforts are aimed at repelling full-scale Russian aggression within the framework of exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Within the framework of verified and strategically justified defensive operations, the Ukrainian Defense Forces systematically weaken the aggressor's military-industrial potential and deprive it of means to wage a criminal war of aggression and kill our people - Ukraine strikes back at the aggressor's strikes and attacks.

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

They emphasized that Russian aggression remains the only factor of destabilization and the cause of security challenges in the Black Sea region and beyond.

Against the backdrop of today's concerns, we specifically draw attention to the absence of previous statements by the Kazakh side condemning the Russian Federation's strikes on civilians in Ukraine, residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and the energy system of our state, including substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

- the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all parties to direct efforts to compel the aggressor to immediately cease the criminal war against our state and people and reaffirmed its unwavering respect for the Kazakh people and its commitment to developing friendly and pragmatic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, which correspond to the level of historically strong ties between our peoples.

Recall

On Saturday, November 29, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1% of the world's oil, announced the cessation of operations after damage caused by a Ukrainian UAV attack.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy called the attack "unacceptable" and activated a plan to redirect oil exports.

Russia may keep Oniks and Zirkon missiles in the Caspian Sea - Navy spokesman15.11.24, 13:09 • 18121 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Ukraine
Kazakhstan