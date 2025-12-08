"Hobbits" may have died out due to drought and competition with humans: research details

$42.060.13
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 8778 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 10873 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 10666 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 16789 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 10855 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11650 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 11915 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 10124 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 25304 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war
Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to seven
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildings
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 8778 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 10873 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 16789 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 25304 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 25304 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"Hobbits" may have died out due to drought and competition with humans: research details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

As scientists have established, a decrease in precipitation on the island of Flores, as well as a volcanic eruption about 50,000 years ago, could have caused the extinction of "hobbits."

"Hobbits" may have died out due to drought and competition with humans: research details
Photo: livescience.com

Researchers suggest that a decrease in rainfall on the island of Flores and a volcanic eruption about 50,000 years ago may have caused the extinction of the ancient human species Homo floresiensis, dubbed the "hobbit." This is reported by UNN with reference to Live Science.

Details

Scientists have found that the average annual rainfall on the island of Flores, where the hobbits lived, gradually decreased: from 1560 mm 76,000 years ago to 990 mm 61,000 years ago. This reduced level of rainfall on the island continued to fall 50,000 years ago. In addition, at that moment, a volcanic eruption occurred nearby, and a layer of ejected rock covered the island.

The team determined the change in precipitation by analyzing a stalagmite from Liang Luar Cave, where the ratio of magnesium to calcium carbonate indicates past humidity levels.

Simultaneously with the decrease in precipitation, the population of stegodons, the main prey of hobbits, decreased. These animals were distant relatives of elephants and are now extinct, and a study of stegodon teeth showed that their numbers sharply declined between 61,000 and 50,000 years ago, and after the volcanic eruption, they completely disappeared from the island.

According to Nick Scroxton from University College Dublin, the decrease in river flow could have forced stegodons to "migrate to a more stable water source," and hobbits "followed them."

However, migration to the coast, where stegodons likely moved, could have brought hobbits into contact with groups of Homo sapiens, who were expanding throughout the region at that time. Nick Scroxton suggests that this could have created competition for resources or even conflicts.

Paleontologist Julien Louys called the study "very impressive" and noted that reduced rainfall particularly affects small islands.

"There's a limited amount of space on an island, and only a certain number of types of environments that can be used for habitation," Louys said.

And he added: "When it gets drier, an animal can't just leave the island, and any potential refuges it might have used will either disappear or become very crowded, very quickly."

The authors of the study emphasize that the extinction of hobbits was likely the result of a combination of several factors: prolonged drought, a decrease in the stegodon population, possible contact with modern humans, and a volcanic eruption, and together these changes could have made the survival of the Homo floresiensis species impossible.

Recall

An international team of researchers is studying the Semiyarka settlement in the Abai region of Kazakhstan, which may be one of the largest Bronze Age centers. Fortifications, metallurgical remains, and ceramics of the Cherkaskul and Alekseevka-Sargary cultures have been found on the territory.

Alla Kiosak

