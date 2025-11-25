Night drone attack on oil terminal in Novorossiysk: oil loading suspended

Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Due to the night attack on November 25 by Ukrainian UAVs on the marine oil terminal in Novorossiysk, oil loading has been temporarily suspended. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has suspended operations at the offshore terminal's remote berths near Novorossiysk due to drone attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is also reported that as a result of the strikes, CPC facilities in Yuzhnaya Ozereyka, where the consortium's main control center is located, were damaged. This center controls the operation of the entire Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system in Russia and Kazakhstan.

No fatalities were reported - personnel were evacuated to shelters. Cargo operations at the remote mooring devices were suspended, Russian "media" reported.

Additionally

The length of the CPC Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1.5 thousand km. More than two-thirds of all Kazakh oil exports, as well as raw materials from Russian fields, including those located in the Caspian Sea, are transported via this route.

Recall

On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a ship base in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels.

Later, the Ukrainian Defense Forces announced details of the operation in Novorossiysk.