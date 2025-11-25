Night drone attack on oil terminal in Novorossiysk: oil loading suspended

$42.370.10
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 1984 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 5508 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 18501 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 17213 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 25833 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 34450 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 31566 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 28062 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 46243 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 71133 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 19405 views
Enemy's night attack on Kyiv region resulted in a fatality in Bila Tserkva communityNovember 25, 03:32 AM • 5622 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 59250 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 40181 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 28095 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 18497 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 73847 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 102056 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 92376 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 98484 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 28146 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 61784 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 63199 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 70588 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 79917 views
Night drone attack on oil terminal in Novorossiysk: oil loading suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has suspended operations near the marine terminal outside Novorossiysk due to a drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. CPC facilities in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka, where the consortium's main control center is located, were damaged.

Night drone attack on oil terminal in Novorossiysk: oil loading suspended
Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Due to the night attack on November 25 by Ukrainian UAVs on the marine oil terminal in Novorossiysk, oil loading has been temporarily suspended. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has suspended operations at the offshore terminal's remote berths near Novorossiysk due to drone attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is also reported that as a result of the strikes, CPC facilities in Yuzhnaya Ozereyka, where the consortium's main control center is located, were damaged. This center controls the operation of the entire Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system in Russia and Kazakhstan.

No fatalities were reported - personnel were evacuated to shelters. Cargo operations at the remote mooring devices were suspended, Russian "media" reported.

Additionally

The length of the CPC Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1.5 thousand km. More than two-thirds of all Kazakh oil exports, as well as raw materials from Russian fields, including those located in the Caspian Sea, are transported via this route.

Recall

On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a ship base in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in the Saratov region, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels.

Later, the Ukrainian Defense Forces announced details of the operation in Novorossiysk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

