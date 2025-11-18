Ancient Bronze Age city discovered in Kazakhstan, refuting the theory of "only" nomadic tribes in the steppes

An international team of scientists has discovered a large ancient city with an industrial zone in the steppes of Kazakhstan, which is uncharacteristic for the thesis about the exclusively nomadic nature of the tribes' activities in this territory several millennia BC.

Research into the Bronze Age heritage has revealed a large city in the Kazakh steppe. This refers to the Semiyarka area, located on a high terrace of the Irtysh in the Beskaragai district of the Abai region. As early as the 2000s, archaeologists excavated a fairly large settlement, dating from approximately 1600 BC, associated with the Cherkaskul and Alekseevka-Sargarinsk cultures.

The Cherkaskul culture first emerged in Western Siberia; it was a synthesis of Andronovo and local traditions; it was characterized by communities engaged in agriculture, animal husbandry, hunting, gathering, and fishing.

In 2018, a British-Kazakhstani group began geophysical surveys at Semiyarka. During surface material collection, a large amount of Late Bronze Age pottery was found, as well as metallurgical waste, including evidence of tin bronze production.

Specialists discovered a significant number of remains of houses from the II millennium BC in the Semiyarka territory. According to researchers, at least several thousand people could have lived in this settlement (total area - almost 70 hectares).

The findings indicate that Semiyarka was likely a highly organized metallurgical center capable of controlled production - writes the material of the British university.

Experts suggested that Semiyarka acted as an administrative and cultural center.

Geophysical surveys also revealed traces of architecture within the ramparts, indicating structured planning.

That is, in general, the gradually found and analyzed findings create a new justification for ancient times in the steppes of Kazakhstan. And among other things, it calls into question the assumption about the absence of a structured metallurgical economy in semi-nomadic steppe communities.

