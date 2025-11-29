Caspian Pipeline Consortium halted operations after Ukrainian UAV attack: Kazakhstan's reaction was swift

On Saturday, November 29, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1% of the world's oil, announced the cessation of operations after damage caused by a Ukrainian UAV attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Due to the attack, the operation of one of the berths is impossible. At the same time, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan called this attack "unacceptable" and announced the activation of a plan to redirect oil exports via alternative routes.

They also added that attacks on the consortium's facilities "pose a risk to global energy security and cause significant damage to the economic interests of the consortium members."

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium exports oil mainly from Kazakhstan through Russia and the Black Sea terminal. It also provides about 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports.

Among the shareholders of the consortium are American giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, was also hit.