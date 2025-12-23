Trump invited leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 summit in Miami

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 3872 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 6840 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11853 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 21406 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 18851 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 24338 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15545 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16930 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22454 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38076 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.7m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 18484 views
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 4842 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 16103 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 14352 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 9854 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11853 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 10074 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 21406 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 24338 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 86803 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 16233 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 18606 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 23816 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 26019 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 48535 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

Trump invited leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 summit in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Donald Trump has officially invited the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 summit in Miami. This decision is driven by the strategic interests of the United States in strengthening ties and diversifying supply chains of critical minerals.

Trump invited leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 summit in Miami

US President Donald Trump has officially invited the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to participate in the upcoming G20 summit as guests. The meeting of world leaders will take place next year in Miami at the Doral golf resort. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The invitation came after two separate phone calls between Trump and the leaders of the Central Asian states. The parties discussed issues of global security and economic partnership.

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords – US seeks to revive initiative06.11.25, 21:21 • 4641 view

We discussed the importance of establishing peace in current conflicts, as well as increasing trade and cooperation between our countries. Relations with both countries are impressive 

– Trump said on social media.

New summit format and economic interest

Despite the Trump team's desire to make the upcoming G20 summit more "exclusive" and limit the number of secondary observers, an exception was made for key partners in Central Asia. This decision is dictated by US strategic interests.

Washington is interested in strengthening ties with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to diversify supply chains of critical minerals. Currently, Chinese manufacturers dominate this area, so rapprochement with the countries of the region is part of the US plan to reduce resource dependence on China.

Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”07.11.25, 03:37 • 15094 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Uzbekistan
Donald Trump
Kazakhstan