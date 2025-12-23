Trump invited leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the G20 summit in Miami

US President Donald Trump has officially invited the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to participate in the upcoming G20 summit as guests. The meeting of world leaders will take place next year in Miami at the Doral golf resort. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The invitation came after two separate phone calls between Trump and the leaders of the Central Asian states. The parties discussed issues of global security and economic partnership.

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords – US seeks to revive initiative

We discussed the importance of establishing peace in current conflicts, as well as increasing trade and cooperation between our countries. Relations with both countries are impressive – Trump said on social media.

New summit format and economic interest

Despite the Trump team's desire to make the upcoming G20 summit more "exclusive" and limit the number of secondary observers, an exception was made for key partners in Central Asia. This decision is dictated by US strategic interests.

Washington is interested in strengthening ties with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to diversify supply chains of critical minerals. Currently, Chinese manufacturers dominate this area, so rapprochement with the countries of the region is part of the US plan to reduce resource dependence on China.

Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”