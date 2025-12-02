Ukrainian UAVs disabled Kazakhstan's key oil export route - Bloomberg

Ukrainian UAV strikes have paralyzed the main route of Kazakh exports. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, reported by UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that in November, Ukraine intensified shelling of Russia's oil infrastructure - in particular, Ukrainian military used drones to attack Russian oil refineries at least 14 times. And this weekend, drones damaged one of the three berths at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, which is the largest source of Kazakh oil exports.

After the explosion, the berth was severely damaged. ... Any further operations at the berth are impossible - the media quotes an unnamed "informed source."

It is indicated that the CPC terminal currently has only one operational berth - another is undergoing scheduled maintenance, which may last until mid-January, amid seasonal storms in the Black Sea.

"Kazakhstan, which before the attack shipped an average of almost 1.5 million barrels of crude oil per day through the CPC, activated a plan to redirect exports to alternative routes to maintain its production," the article says.

Recall

On Saturday, November 29, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1% of the world's oil, announced the cessation of operations after damage caused by a Ukrainian UAV attack.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy called the attack "unacceptable" and activated a plan to redirect oil exports.

