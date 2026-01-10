Venezuela initiated talks with the US after Maduro's capture

Photo: Bloomberg

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has announced the initiation of a diplomatic dialogue with the Donald Trump administration. Despite official condemnation of US actions, which Caracas calls the "illegal kidnapping" of Nicolás Maduro, the new government seeks to normalize relations and restore diplomatic missions. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In a statement released on Friday, the Venezuelan government called Maduro's capture an act of "criminal aggression" that led to the deaths of over 100 people. At the same time, Rodríguez, who previously headed the oil ministry and the foreign ministry, offered Washington a "working agenda of mutual interest."

The Bolivarian government of Venezuela has decided to initiate a preliminary diplomatic negotiation process with the government of the United States of America, aimed at restoring diplomatic missions in both countries. — the document states.

Experts assess this approach as an attempt by Rodríguez to appease the White House while maintaining the loyalty of radical supporters of the former president within the country.

Gestures of reconciliation and prisoner release

The first step towards de-escalation was Caracas's decision to release a group of prisoners. The President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, the acting president's brother, announced this step as a "peace proposal."

Among those released:

Five Spanish citizens (one of whom has dual citizenship).

Two leading figures of the Venezuelan political opposition.

Jorge Rodríguez expressed gratitude for the mediation of the Qatari government, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Washington's position

Donald Trump previously stated that Delcy Rodríguez is "ready to do what is necessary," but warned that she could pay a "higher price than Maduro" if she does not cooperate fully. Currently, the White House views Rodríguez as a pragmatic figure capable of ensuring the stability of the oil sector and the security of American interests in the region during the transition period.

US Senate restricts Trump from military action against Venezuela without congressional approval