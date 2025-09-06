Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail

In the city of Izmail, Odesa region, on the evening of September 5, a 19-year-old BMW driver hit a 22-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing at high speed. She died on the spot from her injuries. The deceased turned out to be the daughter of the former mayor of Kiliya, Kyiv City Council deputy Pavlo Boichenko. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region.

Police preliminarily established that the 19-year-old driver of the BMW car hit a 22-year-old woman who was crossing the road at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. As a result of the road accident, the pedestrian, unfortunately, died. The driver was not injured. A sobriety test showed that he was sober. - the report says.

Investigators of the investigative department of the regional police entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This refers to a violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the man of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being decided. A number of forensic examinations will be conducted as part of the proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

The deceased turned out to be the daughter of the former mayor of Kiliya, Kyiv City Council deputy Pavlo Boichenko, as he reported on Facebook.

"My child... my daughter... forgive me for not protecting you, my angel... may you be comfortable in heaven...", - Boichenko wrote.

Recall

On Thursday afternoon in the Wedding district, Berlin, a road accident occurred: a BMW car crashed into a group of people, including children. According to preliminary data, several children and a teacher were injured.