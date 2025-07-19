$41.870.05
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Odesa suffered a massive attack by strike UAVs, residential buildings damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 162 views

On the night of July 19, Russia carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa, damaging apartment buildings. All services are working to eliminate the consequences, information about casualties is being clarified.

Odesa suffered a massive attack by strike UAVs, residential buildings damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of Saturday, July 19, Russia massively attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. In particular, apartment buildings.

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, all authorized services have begun working on eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Recall

On the night of July 16, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones, damaging infrastructure and blowing out windows in administrative buildings in Izmail.

Zelenskyy instructed Shmyhal to urgently conclude contracts for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.07.25, 15:00 • 4470 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Kiper
Izmail
Odesa
Tesla
