Odesa suffered a massive attack by strike UAVs, residential buildings damaged - Odesa Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 19, Russia carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa, damaging apartment buildings. All services are working to eliminate the consequences, information about casualties is being clarified.
On the night of Saturday, July 19, Russia massively attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.
Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. In particular, apartment buildings.
According to him, all authorized services have begun working on eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.
Recall
On the night of July 16, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones, damaging infrastructure and blowing out windows in administrative buildings in Izmail.
