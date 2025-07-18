Zelenskyy instructed Shmyhal to urgently conclude contracts for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, and also instructed to urgently conclude all relevant contracts for drones needed by Defense Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. An audit of agreements that require accelerated contracting is already underway. In particular, this applies to drones, and especially interceptor drones. I instructed to urgently conclude all relevant contracts for drones needed by our Defense Forces of Ukraine - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the Head of State, he also discussed with Shmyhal "ensuring deep strikes – the frequency of our strikes, priority tasks."

Grateful to all involved units for their accuracy - summarized the Head of State.

Key issues at the first meeting: Head of the Ministry of Defense Shmyhal reminded about quality provision for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This happened after his resignation from the post of Prime Minister, which led to the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.