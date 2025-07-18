$41.870.05
Key issues at the first meeting: Head of the Ministry of Defense Shmyhal reminded about quality provision for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4202 views

Newly appointed Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal held his first meeting, outlining key tasks. Among them are increasing Ukrainian production, providing quality support to soldiers, and strengthening interaction with international partners.

Key issues at the first meeting: Head of the Ministry of Defense Shmyhal reminded about quality provision for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

The newly appointed Minister of Defense announced clear tasks for each area of the ministry's activities. In particular, regarding Ukrainian production and provision for soldiers, and interaction with international partners.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Details

The new head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, reported on the first meeting and the issues raised during the discussion. This includes the following:

We discussed key tasks and challenges, Shmyhal said.

Namely:

  • increasing Ukrainian production;
    • quality provision for soldiers;
      • debureaucratization and digitalization of processes;
        • strengthening interaction with international partners.

          The new minister assured that during the discussion, they "went through each area in detail."

          I set clear tasks for each relevant deputy in their area of responsibility. We must act quickly, coherently, and effectively.

          - Shmyhal reported.

          Recall

          The Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This happened after his resignation from the post of Prime Minister, which led to the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

          UNN also reported that former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was appointed Minister of Defense, and Herman Smetanin will head "Ukroboronprom". The Ministry of Defense will be merged with the Ministry of Strategic Industries to increase the production of Ukrainian weapons.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

