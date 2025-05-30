Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch: consequences shown

Odesa region was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops at night, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, enemy drones attacked Odesa region. As a result of the impact, a fire and destruction of the Nova Poshta branch occurred. Cargo vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine specified that "in Izmail, Odesa region, as a result of the enemy attack, the building of "Nova Poshta" was damaged, and cargo vehicles located nearby were destroyed".

The fire, as indicated in the State Emergency Service, has been extinguished.

"Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries," the State Emergency Service noted.

