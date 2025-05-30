Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch: consequences shown

$41.590.09
The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named
May 29, 11:10 PM • 6532 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120667 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 152270 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 132871 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 121472 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209527 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106184 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128630 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 112063 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116905 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Popular news

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 12002 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 22038 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 8918 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 4168 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 7364 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120672 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209528 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 214579 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 290606 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 301316 views
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 110025 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 102744 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 115766 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 173156 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 109287 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

At night, Russian drones attacked the Odesa region, in Izmail the "Nova Poshta" branch was destroyed and cargo vehicles were damaged. There are no dead or injured, the fire has been extinguished.

Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch: consequences shown

Odesa region was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops at night, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, enemy drones attacked Odesa region. As a result of the impact, a fire and destruction of the Nova Poshta branch occurred. Cargo vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine specified that "in Izmail, Odesa region, as a result of the enemy attack, the building of "Nova Poshta" was damaged, and cargo vehicles located nearby were destroyed".

The fire, as indicated in the State Emergency Service, has been extinguished.

"Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries," the State Emergency Service noted.

11 people injured in massive Russian attack on Kharkiv and the region: consequences shown30.05.25, 08:43 • 1028 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Izmail
