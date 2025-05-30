11 people injured in massive Russian attack on Kharkiv and the region: consequences shown

Kharkiv region was under massive enemy attacks at night, 11 people were reported injured, including two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

"Tonight, the enemy launched massive attacks on the city of Kharkiv and the region," the statement said and listed:

in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv , a fire broke out on the territory of a municipal transport company as a result of the shelling. The building and trolleybus were on fire. Vehicles of the enterprise and nearby residential buildings were damaged. 3 women were injured;

, a fire broke out on the territory of a municipal transport company as a result of the shelling. The building and trolleybus were on fire. Vehicles of the enterprise and nearby residential buildings were damaged. 3 women were injured; in the village of Vasyliv Khutir , Chuhuiv district, a private house, farms, a warehouse building and equipment were damaged as a result of a missile and drone strike. 8 people were injured, including 2 children;

, Chuhuiv district, a private house, farms, a warehouse building and equipment were damaged as a result of a missile and drone strike. 8 people were injured, including 2 children; in the village of Yavirske , Izyum district, a farm building was damaged as a result of a drone strike. There were no casualties;

, Izyum district, a farm building was damaged as a result of a drone strike. There were no casualties; in the city of Izyum, a fire broke out in a warehouse building as a result of a UAV strike. There were no casualties.

Rescuers and special equipment, including pyrotechnic units, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

As clarified in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, at least 38 trolleybuses and premises were damaged in Kharkiv due to the Russian attack. Two women suffered an acute reaction to stress, and one was injured. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used Geran-2 UAVs for the large-scale attack on the city.

Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured