11 people injured in massive Russian attack on Kharkiv and the region: consequences shown

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named
May 29, 11:10 PM • 6470 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120559 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 152232 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 132835 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 121450 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209487 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106174 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128627 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 112061 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116904 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 12002 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 22038 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 8918 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 4168 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 7364 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120559 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209487 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 214552 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 290578 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 301287 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 110011 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 102729 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 115751 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 173143 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 109275 views
11 people injured in massive Russian attack on Kharkiv and the region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

At night, the enemy launched a massive strike on Kharkiv and the region, injuring 11 people. Trolleybuses were damaged in the Slobidskyi district, and houses and farms were damaged in the village of Vasyliv Khutir.

11 people injured in massive Russian attack on Kharkiv and the region: consequences shown

Kharkiv region was under massive enemy attacks at night, 11 people were reported injured, including two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

"Tonight, the enemy launched massive attacks on the city of Kharkiv and the region," the statement said and listed:

  • in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the territory of a municipal transport company as a result of the shelling. The building and trolleybus were on fire. Vehicles of the enterprise and nearby residential buildings were damaged. 3 women were injured;
    • in the village of Vasyliv Khutir, Chuhuiv district, a private house, farms, a warehouse building and equipment were damaged as a result of a missile and drone strike. 8 people were injured, including 2 children;
      • in the village of Yavirske, Izyum district, a farm building was damaged as a result of a drone strike. There were no casualties;
        • in the city of Izyum, a fire broke out in a warehouse building as a result of a UAV strike. There were no casualties.

          Rescuers and special equipment, including pyrotechnic units, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

          Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

          As clarified in the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, at least 38 trolleybuses and premises were damaged in Kharkiv due to the Russian attack. Two women suffered an acute reaction to stress, and one was injured. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used Geran-2 UAVs for the large-scale attack on the city.

          Drone strike on Kharkiv: a 61-year-old woman was injured30.05.25, 04:54 • 2550 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Izium
          Shahed-136
          Ukraine
