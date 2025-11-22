Romania scrambled F-16s due to Russian attack on Ukraine near the border

In Romania, two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled overnight amid a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday, writes UNN.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets were scrambled from Air Base 86 on the night of November 21-22 to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine in the context of attacks carried out by the Russian Federation near the river border with Romania. - reported the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

At 01:33 local time, it is stated, "a Ro-Alert message was sent for the north of Tulcea county after intensified attacks and the detection of drones in the Izmail (Ukraine) area."

"No drone incursions into Romanian airspace were recorded, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft returned to Air Base 86 Borcea at 03:42 (local time)," the statement said.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense, it is noted, "constantly maintains a high level of vigilance and ensures strict surveillance of national air, sea and land space." "We are in constant contact with our allies, exchanging operational information in real time and acting decisively to guarantee the security of Romania and NATO's eastern flank," the statement said.

Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, operations suspended: consequences shown