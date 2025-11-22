$42.150.00
November 21, 09:58 PM
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 34106 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 31466 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 33644 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 30178 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 35386 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19516 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 18507 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17425 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 42564 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Romania scrambled F-16s due to Russian attack on Ukraine near the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets on the night of November 21-22 to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine. This happened after intensified Russian attacks and the detection of drones in the Izmail area.

Romania scrambled F-16s due to Russian attack on Ukraine near the border

In Romania, two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled overnight amid a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday, writes UNN.

Two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets were scrambled from Air Base 86 on the night of November 21-22 to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine in the context of attacks carried out by the Russian Federation near the river border with Romania.

- reported the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

At 01:33 local time, it is stated, "a Ro-Alert message was sent for the north of Tulcea county after intensified attacks and the detection of drones in the Izmail (Ukraine) area."

"No drone incursions into Romanian airspace were recorded, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft returned to Air Base 86 Borcea at 03:42 (local time)," the statement said.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense, it is noted, "constantly maintains a high level of vigilance and ensures strict surveillance of national air, sea and land space." "We are in constant contact with our allies, exchanging operational information in real time and acting decisively to guarantee the security of Romania and NATO's eastern flank," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
NATO
Izmail
Romania
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon