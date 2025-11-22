Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, operations suspended: consequences shown

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 21, 09:58 PM • 15510 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 30959 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 29533 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 31802 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 28760 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 33876 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19085 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 18388 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17351 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 41562 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.6m/s
96%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepStatePhotoNovember 21, 11:50 PM • 4764 views
Paid to kill: Italy investigates case of "sniper tourists" who hunted people in SarajevoNovember 22, 01:45 AM • 9476 views
"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with Zelenskyy03:32 AM • 5850 views
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of peoplePhoto04:03 AM • 12533 views
Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"04:20 AM • 6608 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 28492 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 26178 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 33876 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 41562 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 39737 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 1646 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhoto07:49 AM • 1736 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 28492 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 35837 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 50040 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, operations suspended: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on the border and port infrastructure of the Orlivka crossing point, border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended. Stabilization and recovery measures are currently underway.

Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, operations suspended: consequences shown

Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on Ukraine's border with Romania overnight, suspending its operation, the State Border Guard Service reported, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

Due to the attack on the Orlivka ferry crossing point, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended. Tonight, the Russian Federation launched an attack on the border and port infrastructure of the crossing point.

- reported the State Border Guard Service in Telegram.

It is stated that "stabilization and recovery measures are currently underway."

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning to cross the state border.

Russia massively attacked Odesa region, there are injured: consequences shown22.11.25, 09:38 • 1246 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine