Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on the border with Romania, operations suspended: consequences shown

Russia attacked the Orlivka ferry crossing point on Ukraine's border with Romania overnight, suspending its operation, the State Border Guard Service reported, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

Due to the attack on the Orlivka ferry crossing point, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended. Tonight, the Russian Federation launched an attack on the border and port infrastructure of the crossing point. - reported the State Border Guard Service in Telegram.

It is stated that "stabilization and recovery measures are currently underway."

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning to cross the state border.

