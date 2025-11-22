Russia massively attacked Odesa region, there are injured: consequences shown

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive attack by the Russian Federation overnight, damaging civilian objects, including administrative buildings, a catering establishment, and trucks. Two people were reported injured, local authorities, emergency services, and law enforcement officials said, according to UNN.

During the night, the enemy launched another massive attack on the south of Odesa region. Preliminarily, two people were injured. - wrote Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Telegram.

As specified by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked one of the districts of Odesa region with attack drones overnight.

According to the head of the OVA, the injured are being provided with the necessary medical care.

"Two civilians were injured in the enemy attack: a 62-year-old and a 56-year-old man. They were taken to the hospital," the prosecutor's office specified.

As Kiper reported, "despite the active work of air defense forces, damage to civilian objects was recorded." Facades, roofs, and glazing of administrative buildings were damaged. 11 trucks were damaged in the parking lot.

According to the prosecutor's office, a catering establishment was destroyed.

The State Emergency Service indicated that as a result of the hit, fires broke out, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 89 out of 104 enemy drones neutralized