Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander", 89 out of 104 enemy drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a ballistic missile and 104 drones, 89 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 22 (from 19:00 on November 21), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 65 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as a ballistic missile at one location.