250 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 66 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

On November 21, there were 250 combat engagements at the front, with 66 assault actions stopped in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched 2 missile and 35 air strikes, involving 3578 kamikaze drones.

250 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 66 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

On November 21, 250 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped 66 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 08:00, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 35 air strikes, dropping 104 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out 3843 shellings, 114 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3578 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, including on the areas of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Prydniprovske, Kherson Oblast

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 20 combat engagements took place last day, the enemy carried out 118 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 12 times in the areas of Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Kolodyazne, Dvorichanske, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Novomykhailivka, Torske, and in the directions of Korovyn Yar, Novyi Myr, Shyikivka, Drobycheve, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and in the directions of Siversk, Svyato-Pokrovske, Pazeno, and Zvanivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 17 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the directions of Ivanopillia, Berestok, Predtechyne, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Lysivka, Dachne, Filiia, and in the directions of Nove Shakhove, Rivne, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 31 times in the areas of Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Yalta, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Voskresenka, Krasnohirske, and towards Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 10 enemy attacks in the Rivnopillia area and in the direction of Zatyshshia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove, and in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,170 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, nine artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, one air defense system, 222 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 74 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

Russian troops are advancing into the central part of Pokrovsk, setting up positions and moving to a full-scale battle for the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are hunting in the railway area, but the fixation of infantry groups indicates a threat to the railway track.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine