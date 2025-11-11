Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border

Romania activated air defense systems overnight amid a Russian attack on Ukraine and reported a drone crash and debris after a Russian attack near the border, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of November 10-11, 2025, the Russian Federation launched new air strikes on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. The radars of the Romanian Ministry of Defense detected the presence of drone groups in the area adjacent to the national airspace, which led to the preventive activation of air defense systems. Weather conditions in the southeastern part of the country did not allow the take-off of Air Police combat duty aircraft," the Romanian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As noted, an alarm message for the population in the northern part of Tulcea county was also activated overnight. A "large number of explosions... on the Ukrainian side of the Danube" were reported.

"At 01:09, the Romanian Ministry of Defense was informed about an aircraft collision with the ground in the Grindu area, approximately 5 km south of the border. Military teams went to the scene and reported the possible presence of drone debris. The area is guarded, and searches will be conducted early in the morning," the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported.

