Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shown

In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked energy and transport infrastructure overnight, one person was reported injured, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to the head of the OVA, "at night, the enemy massively attacked the south of the region with attack drones."

Despite the active work of air defense forces, there is damage to civilian energy and transport infrastructure facilities. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out at several energy facilities, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers. A Ukrzaliznytsia depot and administrative buildings were also damaged. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, "according to preliminary information, unfortunately, one person received shrapnel wounds." Medical assistance was provided by medics.

"The critical infrastructure of the region is operating on generators, and invincibility points have been opened," Kiper said.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

