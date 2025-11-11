Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man died
Kyiv • UNN
The city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was subjected to a massive attack by 7 strike UAVs on the evening of November 10. As a result of the shelling, a man born in 1961 died, and an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged.
The city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was subjected to a massive attack on Monday evening, November 10 - 7 drones struck the city in half an hour. This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, in the period from 20:13 to 20:39, Russian troops used 7 attack UAVs.
Civilian infrastructure and the private sector came under fire, there is damage to an educational institution and residential buildings
Later, he clarified that as a result of the shelling, there was one fatality - a man born in 1961.
Recall
On November 8, district police officer Chingiz Gurbanov died in Donetsk region after the enemy hit his car. The 42-year-old police major served in the Kramatorsk district and had parents, a wife, a 17-year-old daughter, and a 14-year-old son.
SBU detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk05.11.25, 23:23 • 4179 views