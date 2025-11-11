$41.980.11
November 10, 06:35 PM • 40330 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 63729 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 82075 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 89126 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 71359 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 54280 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 98092 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 43849 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 48139 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 40830 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Publications
Exclusives
Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2846 views

The city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was subjected to a massive attack by 7 strike UAVs on the evening of November 10. As a result of the shelling, a man born in 1961 died, and an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man died

The city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was subjected to a massive attack on Monday evening, November 10 - 7 drones struck the city in half an hour. This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the period from 20:13 to 20:39, Russian troops used 7 attack UAVs.

Civilian infrastructure and the private sector came under fire, there is damage to an educational institution and residential buildings

- Honcharenko said.

Later, he clarified that as a result of the shelling, there was one fatality - a man born in 1961.

Recall

On November 8, district police officer Chingiz Gurbanov died in Donetsk region after the enemy hit his car. The 42-year-old police major served in the Kramatorsk district and had parents, a wife, a 17-year-old daughter, and a 14-year-old son.

SBU detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk05.11.25, 23:23 • 4179 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk