Russian attack on Odesa region on November 17: village in Romania evacuated due to threat of explosion of liquefied gas vessel

Residents of the Romanian village of Plauru were evacuated due to the threat of explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas vessel that caught fire in the port of Izmail in the Odesa region after a Russian attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Digi24.ro.

Details

According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the Turkish vessel ORINDA, which was transporting about 4,000 tons of liquefied gas. A fire broke out on the ship.

It is also reported that the request for the evacuation of the population near the border came to the Romanians from the Ukrainian side.

A video of the burning vessel appeared online.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region on November 17, 4,000 families were reconnected using backup schemes. At the same time, another 32,500 families were temporarily left without electricity, and repairs will require a lot of time.