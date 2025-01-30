Russian drones attack Odesa region: grain warehouse and hospital damaged

In Odesa region, Russian troops attacked Izmail district with attack drones in the morning, damaging residential buildings, a grain warehouse, cars and a district hospital, no one was injured, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

At dawn, the enemy attacked Izmail district again with attack drones. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured - Kiper wrote.

According to him, air defense forces were working to destroy the enemy drones.

The enemy attack damaged two private houses, a grain warehouse, and cars. The district hospital was also damaged: windows were smashed and the facade and ceiling were damaged - Kiper said.

