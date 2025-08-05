In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonment

In Izmail, Odesa region, during a document check, a moped driver opened fire on law enforcement officers, fatally wounding one of them. The attacker, who also sustained injuries in return, was hospitalized and detained. He faces life imprisonment, the National Police reported, according to UNN.

The tragic incident occurred today around 6:00 PM in the city of Izmail. It was preliminarily established that on the outskirts of Izmail, officers of the patrol police response sector stopped a 45-year-old moped driver for a document check. The man behaved aggressively, pulled out a weapon, and began shooting at the police officers. As a result, one of the law enforcement officers was wounded. In response, the police officer used his service weapon and wounded the attacker. - the report states.

Law enforcement officers also added that both injured individuals were hospitalized, but unfortunately, "the senior police lieutenant died in the hospital."

The assailant, with gunshot wounds, is currently in the hospital and is considered detained. Police investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under the article of assault on the life of a law enforcement officer.

"The suspect faces life imprisonment," the police added.

