Blew up apartment in Kyiv during arrest: policeman injured

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a crime suspect opened gas during his arrest and caused an explosion in the apartment. As a result of the incident, a police officer and the perpetrator himself were injured; the latter was detained on the spot. This was reported by Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

In the Darnytskyi district, a crime suspect released gas and blew up an apartment, injuring a police officer. The perpetrator was also injured. - the post states.

Law enforcement officers also noted that they timely evacuated residents from the building, so there are no more victims from the explosion.

The injured police officer is receiving necessary assistance. The suspect has been detained at the scene. - the police reported.

