Attempted to take TCC military personnel hostage and threatened to detonate a grenade: special forces detained a man in Cherkasy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

In Cherkasy, a man, stopped for verification of his registration data, threatened to detonate a grenade and tried to take TCC servicemen hostage. He was detained by special forces, who seized three grenades and a pistol.

Attempted to take TCC military personnel hostage and threatened to detonate a grenade: special forces detained a man in Cherkasy

In Cherkasy, a man tried to take TCC servicemen hostage. He had a pistol and three grenades with him. During a special operation, law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator, UNN reports with reference to the Cherkasy Oblast police.

Details

As reported by the police, during notification measures in the city of Cherkasy on Khіmіkіv Avenue, servicemen of the Cherkasy RTCC and SP stopped a person to check their registration data. During the conversation, the man pulled out a grenade, pulled the pin, began to threaten to detonate it, and tried to take TCC servicemen hostage. A special police operation was immediately launched in the city.

An investigative and operational group, special forces of the special purpose police company and KORD, forensic specialists from the investigative department and the Cherkasy district department, and explosives experts from the regional police immediately arrived at the address. The police began to negotiate with him.

A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison28.05.25, 19:22 • 5809 views

The 49-year-old resident of Cherkasy was detained by KORD special forces and the special purpose police company using special means. No one was injured in the incident.

Three grenades with detonators and a pistol were seized from the perpetrator.

The dangerous ammunition was inspected by police explosives experts and handed over to the Cherkasy Scientific Research Expert-Criminalistic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Currently, police are establishing the origin of the explosive devices and weapons.

In the Chernihiv region, unknown individuals beat a serviceman: what is known23.04.25, 14:00 • 5157 views

Addendum

Investigators of the police and the SBU in Cherkasy Oblast, under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office, are deciding on notifying the detainee of suspicion under a number of articles: Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives), Part 1 of Article 350 (Threat or violence against an official or a citizen performing a public duty), Article 114-1 (Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces up to eight years of imprisonment.

Antonina Tumanova

